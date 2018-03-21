Boston ready for snow and has a salt mountain to prove it

ABC News' Linzie Janis reports from a city that has dealt with its share of nor'easters in 2018.
0:55 | 03/21/18

Here in Boston have a special name for this storm they're calling it the former east or because it is the fourth storm. Nor'easter to hit. If this area so far this month the previous three storms dropping more than twenty inches of snow. They're expecting up to another eight inches but this is not snowed getting in this until I'm. I'll of salt. Two point 8000 tons that this stuff at the ready they've already begun spreading on the roads this snowfall is expected to begin around the evening news tonight with the heaviest accumulation will come. Overnight tonight into tomorrow morning still dozens of schools in this area already planning early dismissal for today. Some school districts in the Boston area I had Sony snow days this season they're having to consider. Giving up spring break vacation days or asking kids to come in on a Saturday. Lindsay Janice ABC news Boston.

