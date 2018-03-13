Transcript for Some Bostonians call nor'easter 'beautiful'

I gave that you think it's great I actually. Took the witness has and it at least. Yet know it I don't think it's been about. It's like tracks are you and we work guess walking. And if it is worse than. That. It. This problem go yet. Well let's suppose to lighten up I think around five ain't so by the time I leave it should be. I'm very Steve two weeks ago. That the city well though this is mostly by the coast you know. I don't mind us now. You know like this and once you've heard about it. I know I'm in downtown. I mean I feel very bad for those folks. This New England. We take it I was strong people would take part and I finished. This. Yeah its. Were you hearing that winds howling. You hear them at all that to you this is light what's the big deal. How. Are you going to be watching weighted. AV. My state. Is their reasons that. Is that you are expecting and it might get you later but for Bostonians this news he's made. I don't. Like yeah where you know and that's sort.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.