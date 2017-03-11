Transcript for Bowe Bergdahl will receive no prison time, judge rules

Breaking news army sergeant. We'll not be going to jail just moments ago a military judge found a burden to all should serve no prison time for Indira endangering his comrades by. Walking off his post in Afghanistan and the judge also gave bird doll. A dishonorable discharge reduced his rank to private and said he must forfeit pay equal to 1000 dollars per month for ten months. Prosecutors had sought stiff punishment because of wounds to service members who search for bird girl after disappeared in 2009. He was held captive by Taliban allies for five years.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.