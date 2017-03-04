Transcript for Boy, 14, arrested in Facebook Live assault of girl, 15

A fourteen year old boy in court today after police say he took part any disturbing sexual assault of a fifteen year old girl. The attack streamed live on FaceBook does discuss. Is so disgusting sinful scared Chicago police say the fourteen year old is facing charges of felony aggravated criminal sexual assault. Manufacturing. And dissemination of child pornography. Authorities say they're looking to make more arrests in this case. They should be ashamed and sales. Investigators say as many as forty or so people view the video on FaceBook yet noble and called police it just disgust me. That people would look at those video. And not pick up the phone. And down. Police say the fifteen year old victim knew one of the offenders was lured into the home where she was brutally attacked and not allowed to leave. She's traumatized this is I mean she's going to be should need help. For a long time after this. The victim's mother was sent screen shots of the FaceBook video which she took to police when her daughter didn't return home. Police worked with FaceBook and obtained social media search warrants to identify at least two of possibly six suspects. They've humiliated themselves. Humiliated their families. And now they're going to be held accountable for what he did today in court the family of the suspect did not speak to the media. Police say a second warrant has been issued for another change. Believed to be involved in the attack. Stepping llamas ABC news New York.

