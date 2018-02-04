Transcript for Boy found alive after falling through drainage pipe

It's worth happy hearts then all Los Angeles city agencies are able to state that we have found Jesse Hernandez. As you get to you all of these players here have come together they've worked for over twelve hours it's possibly in a very systematic format. That all these city agencies have come together to make this a successful. The location was just a mile east of here where the 134 westbound freeway. Goes underneath the five freeway. If part of this systematic search the bureau of sanitation was opening up a mate and it acts to place the camera into the air and that's where we located. Jesse Hernandez alive and talking. Were able to give him a cell phone to even contact his family members as you can imagine where overwhelmed with joy. Out right now he has been. A receiving immediate medical aid by firefighter paramedics that were standing by and we were all transport him to a local hospital. He's also going to undergo decontamination. In addition to additional medical aid it we do asked at this point. That we do not in and day at local hospitals in the search for him. We want him to get the best medical aid immediately and for him to be reunited with his family.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.