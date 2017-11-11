Boy sings tribute for fallen prison employees

More
A little boy sings Jackie DeShannon's "What the World Needs Now" in tribute to four prison employees who died in North Carolina on Oct. 12.
1:47 | 11/11/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Boy sings tribute for fallen prison employees

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51087556,"title":"Boy sings tribute for fallen prison employees","duration":"1:47","description":"A little boy sings Jackie DeShannon's \"What the World Needs Now\" in tribute to four prison employees who died in North Carolina on Oct. 12.","url":"/US/video/boy-sings-tribute-fallen-prison-employees-51087556","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.