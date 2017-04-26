Breaking down Trump's tax reform goals

More
ABC News' Amna Nawaz, Rebecca Jarvis and Rick Klein discuss the goals expressed by Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.
15:42 | 04/26/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Breaking down Trump's tax reform goals

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47036396,"title":"Breaking down Trump's tax reform goals ","duration":"15:42","description":"ABC News' Amna Nawaz, Rebecca Jarvis and Rick Klein discuss the goals expressed by Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. ","url":"/US/video/breaking-trumps-tax-reform-goals-47036396","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.