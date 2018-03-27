Transcript for Burglar stops to pray before carrying out store theft

Yeah this morning of a crowd crew went the extra mile to make a smashing entrance into a Brooklyn clothing store. Tat religious before carrying out the crime. Eyewitness News reporter Derek Waller joins us live from graves and with more on this there. Kent good morning to you yes somebody broke into this high end Italian clothing store as yummy Brooklyn Huron avenue you. And this care more up here. That camera caught everything including. That thieves momentary feelings of guilt. Video shows him removing his fat and saying a prayer. This happened during the snowstorm on Thursday morning. Right around this time he skipped it took a break and smashed his way inside the building he grabbed what every tan and runs back out the broken window. Police say he got away with eighteen pieces of high end clothing. And he left behind a big mess.

