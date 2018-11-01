Transcript for California mudslide victims include children as young as 3

All of the victims are from month to see and they range in age as young as three years. To a high of 89 years. There are four juveniles on the list. Their mothers fathers. Grandfathers. Siblings. Elizabeth song. This was a very sad and tragic announcement for us to make anyone has taken moments you read each. The names of those victims who lost their lives. Jonathan bing in his ten years old. Occasionally they need is three years old. Marks inning Cabrera Munoz. 48 years old. David Hinson. 49 years it Sawyer Corey. Twelve years old. Peter pray. 73. Years old. Josephine power 69 year old. John McMahon angle 61 years old. Alice Mitchell 78 years. James Mitchell. 89 years old. Mark Montgomery. 54 years old Caroline Montgomery. 22 years old. Maryland and Ramos. 27. Years old. Rebecca risk in 61 years old. Roy rotor. Carol what she did and six years old. And Richard Taylor 67. Years.

