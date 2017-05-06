Transcript for 2 charged in warehouse blaze that killed 36

The day my office has filed felony criminal complaint. Against Derek omni now and that's Harris. In connection with the deadly warehouse fire that record on December 2 in 2000 at sixteen. That is the fire that put the lives of 36. Men and women. And his left one man with serious respiratory. Injuries was still in the hospital. Defendant Al mean and parents were both taken into custody this morning without incident. The Fed can't. Al Mina was taken in the Caspian Lake County. And defendant Harris was taken into custody in Los Angeles county but Al Maine and Harris are charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter. Dependent on main and Harris knowingly created a fire trap. With inadequate means of escape. They then feel that area which human beings and are now facing the consequences of their actions.

