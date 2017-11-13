Transcript for New charges in Penn State fraternity hazing death

It charges ours while the Joshua Lott Kirk chief ski involuntary manslaughter. Aggravated assault simple assault recklessly endangering hazing furnishing alcohol to miners. In unlawful act related. She liquor. And he's charged with ten counts of hazing. And eight counts of furnishing alcohol to minors for his behavior in the base Ryan Burke involuntary manslaughter aggravated assault. Simple assault recklessly endangering hazing four counts furnishing alcohol to minors and unlawful acts four counts. For its behavior in the basement. Jonathan handler and both manslaughter aggravated assault simple assault recklessly endangering another person. Painting two counts. Furnishing alcohol to minors unlawful acts related to minor two counts. And consumption of alcohol and involuntary manslaughter or O hand song. Another brother. Aggravated assault simple assault reckless Indy injuring. Three counts of hazing furnishing alcohol to minors a lot actual particulate air. And consumption of alcohol one. Aegon O'Brien. And voluntary manslaughter. Aggravated assault. Simple assault recklessly endangering another person. Painting furnishing alcohol to minors one count. Local acts related to liquor one count and consumption of alcohol by a minor one. And for these individuals that are charged. With involuntary manslaughter. That's just signify to you. In fact not only served if they have multiple counts more than one minor they in fact serve ten outs. As he is getting more and intoxicated in the basement. Just sit and painting one. British alcohol to minors unlawful acts related to liquor one count. Brian LG. ELB. Six counts of hazing. Five counts of furnishing alcohol to minors and five counts well actually it's there. Patrick Jackson's two counts of hazing. Two counts of furnishing alcohol to minors and two counts of Amman collapse related to that there. EGE. One count furnishing alcohol to minors one count unlawful acts relative to add one. Might Fernandez. Two counts of hazing. Counts of furnishing alcohol to minors. And unlawful acts relative to record. Donald prior PIR. Oh. Hazing fort counts three counts furnishing alcohol to minors. And three counts of unlawful acts relatives who live there. Braxton Becker. Tampering with evidence. One obstructing administration of law one. Hindering apprehension one count. Braxton Becker is in vigil that we've charged for deleting the basement video. In addition the newly charged defendants the fallen previously charged beta Brothers who already face charges. Now face additional charges based upon actions as seen in the video. Live this there. Eleven counts of furnishing alcohol to minors. Eleven counts unlawful acts. Elated that relative to liquor. Gary the valeo. I've counts furnishing alcohol to minors. And five counts of unlawful acts relative to liquor. It should bear up two counts. Furnishing alcohol to minors. Chip counts unlawful acts relative to liquor. And number sixteen. Michael Tucci to count furnishing alcohol to minors. And two counts unlawful acts relative to liquor. Finally number seventeen. Partner. One count furnishing alcohol to minors one count unlawful acts relative to liquor. And one count consumption of alcohol by a minor. These charges some new against people who've not been charged yet. And other charges which are additional for the district judge Locke man.

