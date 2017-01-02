Charging Moose Puts Utah Hikers on Edge

More
A group of hikers say they were charged at least three times along a narrow trail.
1:09 | 02/01/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Charging Moose Puts Utah Hikers on Edge
The hikers in Utah's got quite a scare while walking along a narrow trail check it out. L what was coming was a moose the hikers say it charged Jordan at least three times. Because of the trails with the group was basically trapped they just had to wait until the moose finally got bored and just left the area. And and they were finally able to walk back to their cars Smart. Acting there. World.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45188194,"title":"Charging Moose Puts Utah Hikers on Edge","duration":"1:09","description":"A group of hikers say they were charged at least three times along a narrow trail.","url":"/US/video/charging-moose-puts-utah-hikers-edge-45188194","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.