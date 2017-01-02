Transcript for Charging Moose Puts Utah Hikers on Edge

The hikers in Utah's got quite a scare while walking along a narrow trail check it out. L what was coming was a moose the hikers say it charged Jordan at least three times. Because of the trails with the group was basically trapped they just had to wait until the moose finally got bored and just left the area. And and they were finally able to walk back to their cars Smart. Acting there. World.

