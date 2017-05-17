Transcript for Chelsea Manning released from military prison

The soldier convicted of one of the biggest leaks of classified information in US history walking Marie. Chelsea Manning posting on instant Graham first steps of freedom just after her release from a Kansas military prison Wednesday morning. The transgender former army intelligence officer was known as Bradley Manning when convicted in 2013 of espionage theft and computer fraud I. Are releasing this classified video of a 2007 helicopter attack in Iraq that killed two Reuters journalists and for releasing more than 700. Thousand class a fighter confidential documents to WikiLeaks. Fanning 35 year sentence was later commuted by then president Barack Obama during his final days and off. Oh I feel very comfortable. That justice has been served and Manning served just seven years in prison part of that time in solitary confinement let's be clear. Chelsea Manning. It's served. A tough. Prison sentence at the time Manning said she Clinton moved to Maryland after her release but the specifics of what else she planned to do next are still unclear heading. Writing in a statement what ever is ahead of me is far more important in the past and figuring things out now which is exciting awkward fun and all new for me. And army officials they Manning is on unpaid but active duty meaning she still eligible for military benefits as she continues appealing her conviction. RC Gonzales ABC news Los Angeles.

