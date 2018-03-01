Chickens running on California freeway saved by officers

According to California Highway Patrol, at least 19 chickens were taken off of the 605 Freeway Tuesday afternoon.
0:19 | 01/03/18

Transcript for Chickens running on California freeway saved by officers
Chp officers you can see there had to stop traffic. So they can collect the chickens it seems a truck driver was unaware of the birds had actually fallen and did not actually stuff.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

