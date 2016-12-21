Transcript for Cleveland Cavalier's LeBron James Goes Above and Beyond for Fans, Family and City

There's a reason our next game changer of 2016 is called king James. He rules on the basketball court. Lebron James throws it down. Pushing the cavaliers to an up ibepic comeback against the warriors in the NBA finals. I looked at the clock and there were three seconds left. I knew at that point, the game was over and I needed to find a teammate at that point, and obviously, we know what happened. Lebron James' MVP performance resurrected hope and pride in Cleveland, a city that had suffered a 52-year drought without a professional sports team championship. And years of crippling economic hardship. You talk about your beloved northeast Ohio, and you said, yeah, you want to win a lot of championships, you just want the one. And we saw your reaction when you saw the banner going up. You can dream, you can inspire, but until the moment that you actually see the banner goes up, which we did early this season, you know, it was like, wow. But his commitment to his beloved hometown goes way beyond basketball. Most importantly, go back to our communities, help rebuild them, help strengthen them, help change them. Lebron James called for his fellow athletes to give back to their communities at this year's espy awards. Something he's been doing for years. Your family foundation, hands on -- Hands on. With the kids there, and you walk that walk. You know what it's like to have a single mom who is doing the best that she can. What does it mean to you to have this foundation and to be able to help the kids that you want to help there? It means everything, robin. It was a big reason also why I was so excited to come back, because I can actually be there with those kids every day and see those kids and know what they're going through, because I was -- I was that kid. So, for me to have my foundation in place and doing the things we're doing to help these kids understand that they are our future, and what they believe in and what their dreams are can become reality -- it means everything to me, just giving those kids an opportunity. His Lebron James family foundation supports educational initiatives in Akron. Encouraging kids to stay in school and promising them college scholarships if they graduate. Do you hear from any of them, do you have any perm stories of them saying, you're making a difference? Those are the proudest moments, when you see a kid, you hear a kid say, just, thank you. You have no idea what you've done for my family, you know? You have no idea what you've done for me. And we love everything that you're doing. Being a basketball player, but the role that you're playing as a role model to us goes beyond that. Lebron is also flexing his muscle as a TV producer, with everything from a documentary about Muhammad Ali in the works, to a show that gives a boost to budding entrepreneurs in Cleveland. To a new game show. This is the wall. Yes! Oh, my god! I'm so excited about this game, I can't -- I can't tell you. This is the kid in you. This is the kid in me. I want to play the game, too. King James, I mean, literally and figuratively, you are considered a game changer. I just love what I do. I'm passionate about what I do. And I'm all about giving it out. Lebron James, sports royalty. The man who has elevated sport on and off the court. And who is showing he's still not done changing the game.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.