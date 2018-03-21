Transcript for Clue in girl's 1999 disappearance found on dollar bill

A brand new clue may have just cracked open a nineteen year old cold case involving a missing girl and that note. That clue rather came on a scribbled note on a one dollar bill Kate Connor has the story for Mesa, Arizona. And. This latest clue coming scrub on the dollar bill more than a thousand miles away and it's leading it right back to the Mason neighbor but it. I make health first went missing and looked out at first it was that that. Nady got hold and then came that feeling of guilt for me tells little sister Kim where we've kind of believe. Very long time that she did passed. Zaza has been out lol you know if we find out that she is alive and I personally sold almost guilty of believing she wasn't. Kim was with Mickell Bakken 1999. The two group we eat ice cream man she read inside for a minute in which came back out kell was gone. And for in nineteen years there had been no signs of Mickell. A tell the stellar bill of Wisconsin with a note scribbled on top. Reads my name is Mickell Bakes kidnapped the Mesa, Arizona. And maligned. Steve dairy with mesa police says cold case detectives will welled up on the lead but there are some red flat. X the name itself on the bill on the spelling of the name is missing two letters does that mean something certainly we don't know. The dollar bill was put it in 200910. Years after Mickell disappeared timber says she would have been twenty TO. If she is being held captivity issues somewhere where she needed to send a note out. How does she gets a dollar bill the first place and how did she get it back out where would be sound. Regardless if it's Mattel or not to Cuba or believes that note means something and in the lead off buying out what happens in mesa Katie Connor ABC fifteen Arizona.

