Transcript for Coldest air of season heading for Northeast midweek

Winter is delivering its second punch to the Great Lakes region a number of Detroit area communities have declared snow emergencies overnight as their road crews worked to keep the roads clear. This new Alberta clipper storm system is sweeping across just south of the lakes it will bring snow to the interior northeast later today but just rain along the coast. And then temperatures will plunge and it will feel like single digits in the upper midwest the Arctic blast then moves into the northeast.

