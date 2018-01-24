Transcript for College classmates speak out about tortured Turpin sibling

Yet he made him think he lizard its big class last year. I don't remember him being in any other classes but it. I do remember hearing his name and it remember seeing it once. And I didn't see him after it. Adam there's no crying don't think he ever got the classic thing he does not coming he's coming quiet. Ever and I think he's right where it now hiding hiding and planes things he haven't done it since possibly these. Class every evening. Touch anybody would only one time and I times it was. I just not exchanges so quakes even those that are quiet loans talked to people. But never about just driven because I don't know him very briefly. Just share the same air with him in just passing what time. Wherever about what is he was really pale I was kind of odd. So any excess Alina you see a lot of times this one's really pill really malnutrition and looking. Until that he always had this kind depressive or about and that makes sense. And he was really really kept himself and expressing her. Feel bad I wasn't able to achieve speak out. To be honest. It was very close he really opened up glove as hell I'm pretty some even make huge connections but a lot of us. I most teachers and all the students in his department really know each other like cats so. Is policy just Shannon Ireland and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.