Transcript for Colorado man's arrest could be linked to 2015 shootings

It's crazy how Mueller hitting right then releases night off five point five now. Vermont's northern Colorado felt a chill. Following a string of six of reined in shootings in 2015. Help us look. Keep your eyes open. Pay attention in your neighborhoods. Despite this distinct sketch of the suspect orange pick up truck at 50000 dollar reward in task force dedicated to finding the killer. The key COLT. Now a possible break our. This is video of 35 year old Christopher Parker in court today he's front lovely. In facing first degree murder and attempted murder charges. The crimes police arrested him for happened on June 3 2015 that is the same date 65 year old William could know was shot and killed and roughly. Oh. Eight. The same night. A motorcycle list was shot at. But not injure and earn no records of any other murder or attempted murder in Rutland on that date the northern Colorado task force has not confirmed the connection with this latest arrest. But they aren't holding a press conference tomorrow where we hope to learn more. It's been difficult the shootings began on April 22 2015. But someone fired through quarter Merrill's car window as she tried to merge on to I 25 near Fort Collins the bullet pierced her neck. But somehow she survived. In May cycle is John Jacoby was found dead on the side of the road in winds are a few weeks later could nor was killed and roughly then September. A Fort Collins school in hospital had their windows fired. But no one was hurt.

