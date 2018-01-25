Transcript for Colorado police officer fatally shot responding to assault

And back in this country sheriff's deputy has been shot and killed in the line of duty north of Denver. Deputies responded to an assault in progress one suspect opened fire shooting one of the deputies in the chest. Two other suspects escaped and this brings a number of gun related law enforcement deaths in the US this year. For. You all those I've discovered an earthquake fault line running through the heart of Beverly Hills and Rodeo Drive home. Some of the country's Bracey is real estate. They believe they could produce an a magnitude seven earthquake which wouldn't be especially damaging infant intensely populated area. The discovery is shaking up construction plans thanks to a state law banning new building on topple fault lines.

