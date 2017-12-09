Colossal lightning strike illuminates sky in California

More
California Highway Patrol officers captured a spectacular lightning strike streaking across the sky in Novato, California, on Sept. 11.
0:30 | 09/12/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Colossal lightning strike illuminates sky in California
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49798339,"title":"Colossal lightning strike illuminates sky in California","duration":"0:30","description":"California Highway Patrol officers captured a spectacular lightning strike streaking across the sky in Novato, California, on Sept. 11.","url":"/US/video/colossal-lightning-strike-illuminates-sky-california-49798339","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.