Transcript for In Some Communities, Fentanyl Epidemic Leads to Surge in Crime

We were in New Hampshire. Small state. Have beverages typically less than. Twenty gun related homicides a year. 400 and some odd deaths when you're expected to get near. 502016. Was to send it. When you see people coming in some of the fire stations that's one of the projects we know this when there. The steady flow of people coming. One manned that struck me it looks like he could be anybody's he's shaking quivering. And we interview to. Women who nearly lost their lives. Based practitioners. This is something this country has never faced. And it requires just as you said in your piece all hands on deck. Because there is no one piece of the solution. That's gonna get this done by itself I don't know you know a sociologist but I. I've been thinking about this question before you copy. What does this addiction need. It where's it coming he is it because of people are economic depression. You're just trying different things to relieve stress what is it is a because of the way that OxyContin in those over the counter prescribe drugs were and it may seem more susceptible. There to do the drug yeah I also think too you know if you look at. People's perception of it being prescribed and it's made from a legitimate laboratory that people are white coats. And I go to this registered pharmacy and he gives it its got it ego. Right but and then that morphs into pair went absolutely because they can't afford it. The doctor then catches up the pharmacist catches up and say wait a minute we have an issue what do they do. They go to the next cheapest hope Riordan. They take that long dark rolled down the heroin they deal with domestic street gangs who are tied directly into the cartels. I mean this is the cycle it leads the violence done abuse. Used you name it it's at the root of that and I think people need to understand just how strong it is.

