Conor McGregor arraigned on assault charges after bus attack outside UFC event

More
The UFC star faces three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief.
1:06 | 04/06/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Conor McGregor arraigned on assault charges after bus attack outside UFC event
And Greg. I hand instantly and border protection in favor the Ariane. We even more. Statement left better. Michael yes. Editor art he'd go. And it's want to stay away from the individual. He would have no contact with any person. You know pat thought he had later in the book that. You better stay away with it and they would. With and that -- other people. Hey my campaign and he came will be wouldn't be here I'll take him. Wolf. And that. Your cases 81. What you eat eat and nothing in.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54293458,"title":"Conor McGregor arraigned on assault charges after bus attack outside UFC event","duration":"1:06","description":"The UFC star faces three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief.","url":"/US/video/conor-mcgregor-arraigned-assault-charges-bus-attack-ufc-54293458","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.