Transcript for Contractor charged with classified leak about election

We begin with the arrest at a federal contractor charged with leaking classified information about Russian election hacking 25 year old with the unusual name of reality winner. Accuse this morning of mailing a top secret NSA report. To the intercept a website that then publish what appeared to be a redacted version of the document. Winner worked at a government facility in Augusta Georgia where she held a high level security clearance. The documents were told describes how Russian military intelligence infiltrated the US software company. That dealt with voter related information. Ahead of last year's presidential election when his arrest is the first criminal leak case under president chump with pledged to crack down on leaks as have other Republicans. When he have classified information you can not put that out there just because you think it would be a good idea. I want people in handcuffs and I wanna see people behind behind bars so. Congressman Jason shape it's called stopping leaks a bipartisan matter the Obama White House was also tough on lakers taking at least eight to court.

