Cosby accusers cry leaving courtroom

More
Lili Bernard was among the people seen crying as she left the courtroom following the guilty verdict.
1:04 | 04/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cosby accusers cry leaving courtroom
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54757065,"title":"Cosby accusers cry leaving courtroom","duration":"1:04","description":"Lili Bernard was among the people seen crying as she left the courtroom following the guilty verdict.","url":"/US/video/cosby-accusers-cry-leaving-courtroom-54757065","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.