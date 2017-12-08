Counterprotesters in Charlottesville, Va., burned a Confederate flag

More
Counterprotesters to a white nationalist demonstration in Charlottesville, Va., burned a Confederate flag
0:43 | 08/12/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Counterprotesters in Charlottesville, Va., burned a Confederate flag

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49180178,"title":"Counterprotesters in Charlottesville, Va., burned a Confederate flag","duration":"0:43","description":"Counterprotesters to a white nationalist demonstration in Charlottesville, Va., burned a Confederate flag","url":"/US/video/counterprotesters-charlottesville-va-burned-confederate-flag-49180178","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.