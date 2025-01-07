6.8 magnitude earthquake strikes near holy city in Tibet

Chinese media reports at least 9 people were killed in the earthquake.

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake reportedly killed at least nine people in Shigatse, Tibet, after striking near the country's holy city on Tuesday morning local time.

According to China Earthquake Networks Centre, the earthquake occurred in Dingri County, Shigatse City, Tibet, just after 9 a.m. with a focal depth of 10 kilometers.

Many houses collapsed near the epicenter, according to reports.

The Chinese media also reported that as of 10 a.m. local time, multiple aftershocks were recorded, the largest of which was 4.4.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.