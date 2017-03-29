Transcript for Crews assess damage after North Texas storms

Hi Phillip man I hear in a Rockwell Texas about 25 miles northeast of Dallas where we're getting our first look. At the damage done by extreme winds overnight these homes you can see. Destroyed. A buy those extreme winds. It was so powerful it's either the break to separated from the side of a home. Windows shattered the ruse completely. Blown off this seems to be the worst of the Saber there's about a dozen homes in this neighborhood that that we see damage done but did this is by four. The worst there were people there were inside here there are hunkering down a during the storm. They did tell me it sounded like a freight train coming and all they could really do but was I get to the center of the house and hope for the best. And a book believes nobody was killed here and so far we've only had 01 report of anybody injured and at what the person this house we'll get a little bit more on that. Later these storms are part of a powerful storm system that have been. I'll pushing across Texas a for the last 24 hours. They fired up in west Texas. And bill bill fatality that did occur were yesterday since the town of spur that's a east of Lubbock on the V we're. They were three Storm Chasers that we're looking. Before the storm one. Was distracted ran the stop light and and unfortunately they've they were killed. So far that has been the only fatalities as part of this storm system and again in swept across the state it was producing fumble at least a dozen tornadoes on the board. Most of them were in a very isolated areas so not a lot of structural damage. Until last night home there was also a lot of flash flooding overnight especially opened the Norman Oklahoma area. Com and again this sweeping through and it finally hit and a residential area right here in rock wall again it just the power of it is that he takes a breath away here on. The woman here we spoke with her earlier. She was at home by herself heard it. The win coming and and just hope for the best and hunker down she was able to. To get out unhurt from the switch is hard to believe because if you we wise and walk over and right now that the cleanup effort is is well under way as people are just getting their first look at. Just how bad it is again all this happened under the cover of darkness so you they really didn't know how. Much damage will. Would occur and you can just as CME the blown off here you can see the again the breaks separating from the homes. Oh we don't yet know if fitted there was a tornado or straight line winds but will go are listed it was powerful enough it. To do this much damage to the homes on we have neighbors out here just trying to account for all the pets and and because again as its chaotic situation when it hit and it's meet Saddam which were scary when it's night time. And enabled actually see what. Happened until I want to bring in right now brokered this is BO Rockwell county judge David sweet home right now we see you at the recovery efforts are morons what. What exactly is happening right now. Well obviously you. The spirit of all animals on display -- mountain if you will legitimacy of course folks from brutal Palmer with his neighborhood of course is located directly into the city a wall or superiors force. Responsible for primary response would. And other structured as where as to where that they camper about that the support for this neighborhood but there are county official spokeswoman. From wall wart county the spokesman state that have made their way on the scene. There are folks from my neighboring cities benefit but my phone calls all morning long. I admire reports city in the city manager just left here are so. This is a spirit of rock wall that's on display Iraq announcer reaching out in it and doing doing their pours forced emergency response systems on cleanup efforts are beginning to be underway right now. Just assessing and in letting these folks know in Dalton rants that. Other folks are here to help put everybody's been accounted for absolutely almost absolutely and categorically enters its hope a little bit earlier about. Come to build one injury to score element of this that's all we know so far that's all we know so far aren't responsibly and of course is fortress as soon as the storm hit. There were served folks that were on hand that went or about door to door with the far folks and other emergency folks that. To assess and make sure that people were okay and then we can strongly say right now it's. That it's definitely is a spokesman account which is under a blazing which is unbelievable just when you look. At the damage here and just noted that nobody was killed General Counsel as it was hard and you said that gentleman who was hurt. Bomb he's going to be OK and Bill Clinton wow moment that the response he's at right now they are there now it's the cleanup effort what's next. Justice farce assessment is concerned and fortunately some folks up from the National Weather Service that actually assess. Very soon should be here very soon and and to be able to assess exactly what this was straight line winds are forced her Knight in I don't know this. You know you know how they get stuff goes on everybody's got to an opinion that support those folks will be here to assess that cleanup efforts to go on. All day long we'll be folks that come through him and him in check but they spoke to make sure they're okay but it'll be able to accurately classified as a girl living in these homes in the early matter what was the question in and of course you've seen as far as that the footage is as you've made the walk using some of them. The most severe hit when it's if it in the neighborhoods generally able to see this community come together perhaps serve three. I know how prepare or how much power authority. And you were expecting that the weather to be is this about an hour occurred about stuck up lived over I would over the source which is that a neighborhood not too far from here and he woke up and paying attention the news look at the forgotten what around 3 o'clock in the morning. Going through just as a as a regular citizen just paying attention is for some news medias concern and it's not long after. It made its way through my neighborhood that our emergency management coordinator. As calling me. You know we tummy going to be a phone call for emergency management coordinator at 3 o'clock for 30 in the morning you know it's. Sums up and it's pretty tough so but he was able to assure me that first and foremost in some it's in the city's primary responder this is all in the city of city walk Waldman were carefully structured. That would actually structurally. Or Redington to provide assistance and they were on hand pretty quick. And then of course the county folks who were also helped. Everybody has come together to help on the right on the other side street here there's an element is only others I have here. All new again thankfully hit it when nobody was in school Alba and schools open and that's brain which is another unbelievable aspect of humbly more than are able to just. Continue one when just a block away. This exactly you know Soviet schools all the schools Lawrence they are open a bank opened up at regular time. And it was. Kind of side note we have electricity out into the schools and it wasn't this one. If I'm Sophia did mention hundreds of thousands. People in as across central Texas that were without power are without power. My name itself ballot this town are so. But against him you just think of scope of the devastation house swept across the retired Houston Texas an excellent in this normally don't need substantial structural damage that we've seen in and is only about one injury it was Phillips that's what it. Don't like this at all so it's always tough to trigger your Iraq that it is but it's just a force of this. That that damage and our areas just as far as the Spock is concerned there's substantial. And then and I hate this and you know which we were going through this at all but I do feel blessed that it's just just just there's just this little pocket. That's for sure what was done has a lot of stories of neighbors helping neighbors that we spoke the ones at that earlier. In everybody just checking and make sure there have been accounted for. And again if it. Everybody's. Safely as you gals were Mike and a walk. Here fire department had gone in there and actually. In their home and rescue the lady's account is simply chads or go against brought out so yes decisions in their with the dog and a couple of cats as confederate captain now we have resolution yourself. Well again just. Miraculous outcome until it was a test and just think so much is targeting with us appreciate your. Against countless stories here of to be able to you get out with any without any injuries of any substantial injuries and and now the cleanup effort begins as the storm continues to push east. We will have much more on the storm coming up later on tonight on world news tonight. Now saying off and Rockwell Texas Willamette up eggs news.

