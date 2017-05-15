2 critically injured after bus overturns on I-95 in Maryland

The local fire department, Susquehanna Hose Co., said one adult and one child were taken via helicopter to hospitals after the accident on the southbound side of I-95 at Exit 89.
Basing this morning as you about 09 point three hours. The departments were alerted for a motor vehicle accident on interstate 95 southbound near mile marker 88 point eight. Who's this bass and propping nine point three with a rival of the deputy chief from the both companies at approximately 931 out. It was placed on a control around 11:30 this morning. What can tell you for sure is that we had an overturned bus upon arrival and additional in acute for requested. Various patients different parties have been transported. That various hospitals. Couple patients had went up in to Delaware to want to AI DuPont and also had some trick would Christiana. Remaining patients were sent to local area hospitals as well hospitals and all the regions such as they view and shock trauma.

