Transcript for Crowds gather ahead of March for Our Lives in D.C.

Kind of vote with ABC news here lies in our nation's capital Washington DC today is the theme of a mom monumental. Occasion. It's the march for our lives I'm here at. Union Station a place that's distort within itself here and a historic city and we are seeing a steady stream of people come out of usage this train station. Either getting out of cars out of buffet and definitely off trains to make their way toward Pennsylvania Avenue here as I cross this street. With people we've been doing this all morning long to get their spot on Pennsylvania Avenue for this march. Calling for lawmakers congress for this nation. To do something to make schools think first to enact tougher gun control laws hornets linger around this way the get a little closer to be here you defeat. This is the father or your party is stationed in the capital at the backdrop right there behind me there. Obviously at the weekend as the lawmakers are not the air but they are so many people. Who were here hundreds of thousands of people in fact who want to make sure lawmakers who worked in that building on Capitol Hill here that. Hear them today here than in the future that they want something done when it comes to making schools vapors in enacting tougher gun control laws. If your merchandise behind me wash and in the theme. They're used to big events were not duration and other big and so. When they're the big event there are people who got the merchandise going here please see a lot of let's walk this way for me here oh sorry Howard. The cavity search right here obviously people gravity. We reviewed the women's the march search two shirts here because whoever is marked with a lap big event that beefy had yet but. Also marked for our lives here CDs flags. People coming out he is Haitian. Walking right through the plot that he is facing guys write down that way people are also grabbing their buttons. Well some might as they're yelling shirts buttons and other figures they get on TV you know we are gonna get them both on the impact as you see the stream of folks coming out at Union Station. Let's talked with the want to see it bounced out of notre. With saving you how are you an idea about. How god had adopted me. Come and talk to me Harry hero. Yesterday. Laurie are you're today. Eight and nine school and wary that and I think we should get an outlet and now. And AR fifteen that's an officially assault happened and where were you from Philadelphia are given Billy a flier. That's how you ever but I absorbed news that the higher our house if you think that in Philadelphia. And how well they. You probably a quarter its act and it mouton I'm will be tweeting all our correspondents are out here today. We will from David Wright a lot of that Karen Travers all of us balls on Twitter that the grant dates we'll always think. So now welcome Billy I got more pleasant time are you an educator or. And I'm not I can't work it out and not and it when Parkland happened what went three year. I'm you know I think. Just you know after standing up we did nothing in and you just keep seeing these things and it just it's heartbreaking and I just. Think we really need to act congress did act that Republicans really need to act they on the leadership and you know they need to do something. Not only be out your name and her backpack. Back so why it was important to be important for me because I have a little girl and I need to laugh I just get up to protect turnout also worked in health care nurse have to test. And I take her trauma patients and it's just so heartbreaking for me as being. The kind of injury that you have with these kind of weapons and it's a necessary we don't need to have happened in the general population. Laurie capital goes right there when you talk about the politics of guns it wouldn't have anything in your view in your eyes if anything happened so Orman comes to meaningful legislation now and and we have to smoke screen legislation. Wet day talk about an active army recruitment and really had done nothing meaningful to stop. Bloodshed and to keep our children seen the drug administration. Yesterday that it was going to act on making bombs not the legal. That with a move to I get something that's pretty lethal and off the market. Do you praise that action by the administration high I do pretty action that we. It was already deemed the Justice Department didn't have the oversight to be able to make that decision previously. I don't see how they can now say that they're able to do that. When they really do need a fully if congress I didn't make any actual meaningful legislation app on an accident at an actor that's being connected Africa Las Vegas which was obviously from a happened last year. Yeah where and so per your eyes are you optimistic that congress will do something. I hope they did you know are gonna flip it. And I am not embarrassed that I think if it doesn't happen now organ and we're gonna do it November. Gloria Rebecca thank you so much for community with a stellar their that I talk to act drags on often Garrett says they hate in my Philadelphia folks I got so people again coming at a meeting at station right now that after signed. They got their hats they got their searched. And they are ready to really raise their voices today. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected here in Washington he'd be up to 500000 possibly that's going to be a very big number at that happens today and I across the world there are nearly a thousand marches happening in major cities from London New York Los Angeles Chicago. Here is also so it's gonna be a big movement up. That's gonna be really global so we're going to be here where you all day it's kind of potent reporting for ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.