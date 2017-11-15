-
Now Playing: Lawsuit: Some female Uber passengers have 'endured rape' from drivers
-
Now Playing: Possible meteor dazzles Phoenix with fireball across evening sky
-
Now Playing: Major storm hitting West Coast with heavy rain, strong winds
-
Now Playing: Search for 'extremely dangerous' psychiatric patient in Hawaii moves to California
-
Now Playing: Chicago mother says video shows son with autism body-slammed, injured
-
Now Playing: Transgender service member receives gender reassignment surgery
-
Now Playing: California shooting: Have we become desensitized?
-
Now Playing: Northern California gunman's wife found dead in home
-
Now Playing: UCLA basketball players admit to shoplifting in China, thank Trump
-
Now Playing: Leonardo da Vinci masterpiece to fetch at least $100M
-
Now Playing: Tampa police searching for suspect after video emerges from 4th killing
-
Now Playing: Meteor lights up Phoenix sky overnight
-
Now Playing: Louisiana man freed after rape conviction tossed
-
Now Playing: Teen fights for right to dance competitively in Minnesota after being banned from competition
-
Now Playing: 5 dead, multiple injured in Northern California elementary school shooting
-
Now Playing: Fayrouz Saad: Our elected leaders should look, act and sound like us
-
Now Playing: Man dies after found shot in Tampa neighborhood where 3 others slain last month
-
Now Playing: Man shot to death in Tampa neighborhood where 3 others slain last month
-
Now Playing: Video shows moments before fatal Amtrak crash
-
Now Playing: California gunman had an ongoing dispute with a woman prior to shooting spree, police say