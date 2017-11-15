Leonardo da Vinci masterpiece to fetch at least $100M

More
A rare painting by Leonardo da Vinci will be auctioned in New York on Wednesday night, and it has been guaranteed to fetch at least $100 million.
0:44 | 11/15/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Leonardo da Vinci masterpiece to fetch at least $100M
The art world is buzzing about today's auction of the Da Vinci painting called Salvador Monday or savior of the world depicting Jesus. It could sell for more than 100 million dollars. And check out the largest flawless diamond ever sold at auction. It is a 163. Carat stone wow it was sad and a necklace and also feature of white gold and emerald. But it can be detached from the deck Chris and worn separately. I'd rather have the Christmas O Matic ticker all. Though of course now there is a price when it gets the price check unep mainly. Nearly 34. Million. Dollars in. It took 17100 hours just to set the necklace.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51174789,"title":"Leonardo da Vinci masterpiece to fetch at least $100M","duration":"0:44","description":"A rare painting by Leonardo da Vinci will be auctioned in New York on Wednesday night, and it has been guaranteed to fetch at least $100 million.","url":"/US/video/da-vinci-masterpiece-fetch-100m-51174789","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.