Transcript for Leonardo da Vinci masterpiece to fetch at least $100M

The art world is buzzing about today's auction of the Da Vinci painting called Salvador Monday or savior of the world depicting Jesus. It could sell for more than 100 million dollars. And check out the largest flawless diamond ever sold at auction. It is a 163. Carat stone wow it was sad and a necklace and also feature of white gold and emerald. But it can be detached from the deck Chris and worn separately. I'd rather have the Christmas O Matic ticker all. Though of course now there is a price when it gets the price check unep mainly. Nearly 34. Million. Dollars in. It took 17100 hours just to set the necklace.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.