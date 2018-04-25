Transcript for Dallas police officer dies 1 day after shooting that injured 2 others: Officials

We're Helio was an amazing young man he is what we want as a Dallas officer he is what the citizens expect. As a Dallas officer his fame link obviously raised him right they raced a good human being not just a good officer but an amazing human being. And the citizens it. And its citizens does need to understand that he gave his life. For him for them. And they need to be thought and and think and as a comedian is department we're going to do. Crystal is doing amazingly well. And I think that is because she has a high faith in god her family's here to supporter and she's a fighter. Mine or from northeast division wire work. She's a hard charger and young officer she's healthy. She's making great games the officer the doctors here treating her are greatly surprised and the improvements that she's made in the last 24 hours. We just ask for continued prayers. It's going to be a very very long wrote for her. And we are going to be fireside the Dallas police association a Dallas Police Department are gonna be by her side by her fans side. To remove minutes yesterday.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.