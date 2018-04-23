Dashcam captures tornado that left three injured

A tornado was caught on police dash cam after touching down in Alabama.
0:32 | 04/23/18

Transcript for Dashcam captures tornado that left three injured
And residents in the south should be an alert for severe storms overnight as system. Right now as extending from Kentucky to the Gulf of Mexico and is moving. Slowly strong winds and even tornadoes are possible. Residents of the southern Louisiana town of Cali on I'll believe a tornado caused. Some damage their roofs and siding were torn off houses trailers pulled off blocks and vehicles forced off the road. At least two tornadoes have been confirmed in Alabama. Including this one in Foley several RVs were overturned and there were some injuries but no deaths.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

