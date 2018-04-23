Transcript for Dashcam captures tornado that left three injured

And residents in the south should be an alert for severe storms overnight as system. Right now as extending from Kentucky to the Gulf of Mexico and is moving. Slowly strong winds and even tornadoes are possible. Residents of the southern Louisiana town of Cali on I'll believe a tornado caused. Some damage their roofs and siding were torn off houses trailers pulled off blocks and vehicles forced off the road. At least two tornadoes have been confirmed in Alabama. Including this one in Foley several RVs were overturned and there were some injuries but no deaths.

