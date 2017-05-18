1 dead, 12 injured in car crash in Times Square

More
A New York City official said it appears to be an accident.
1:46 | 05/18/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 1 dead, 12 injured in car crash in Times Square

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47490185,"title":"1 dead, 12 injured in car crash in Times Square","duration":"1:46","description":"A New York City official said it appears to be an accident.","url":"/US/video/dead-13-injured-car-crash-times-square-47490185","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.