Transcript for 2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at Dallas office building, police say

Approximately. Kim forty. And AM this morning golf league felt. Responded to a report of an active shooter called here in the gay 300 block of LBJ freeway. And to build on this behind us. When officers god to the location. They went to the all of this building. And god. Or the office inside the building where the shooting which taken place. And they discovered that the possible shooter was inside a particular office in the meeting room. Altars were forced to utilize the shotgun to breach of on all this door so Bob we say that their various tenants in this building. They have different types of doors depending on the tenant this Tenet had a glass door. It was law and order to get into the meeting room where we believe that there were possible suspect and victims. Officers were part of youth shotgun to breach that goal. Wants stable reached the door. They were able to move and to the meeting. Product suspect any victim that he should. This is the only shot at this time that we're aware that any officer way. During this incident. We'll make it clear that only shot that we're aware that this stunt. Upon in entering this into the meeting room Alter located at this see why we now and the defeat white male. We believe that the male shot the female. And then killed himself. One of the officers suffered minor injuries from broken glass during the entry into the gulf. Not all she was transported to a local hospital. For treatment. She bought officers then had to conduct an extensive or buffalo or search. Of the building. There were no further flashback. And to ensure that all the tenants that mine had sheltered in place reflecting escorted. Out of the building this was completed at approximately 12:49. PM. At this point I'm our department special investigations unit. We'll conduct the investigation into the complete answer. The identities of the deceased individuals will not be released. Pending notification. Next at Kia we do not believe that this would look domestic violence. It appears that this is a supervisor. And a subordinate. The thing they'll be on the supervisor that nobody in the subordinate. Let me just say that. We believe that their that the man balding and like a Jim some some talking witness would do something like that bring them I'll bring a drug called a mature bomb dulled out. To make sure there was an inning thing. In the side. There were some people who witnessed what happened. And there were not injured they were able to relieve them we have transported them. To our headquarters so that they can be a question.

