At least 1 dead after car plows into pedestrians in Times Square

More
ABC News' Gio Benitez and Charli James report from the scene in Times Square.
16:26 | 05/18/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for At least 1 dead after car plows into pedestrians in Times Square

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47491511,"title":"At least 1 dead after car plows into pedestrians in Times Square","duration":"16:26","description":"ABC News' Gio Benitez and Charli James report from the scene in Times Square.","url":"/US/video/dead-car-plows-pedestrians-times-square-47491511","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.