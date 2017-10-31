7 dead after driver plows into people on New York City bike path

At least seven people are dead and others injured after a truck driver made a "purposeful turn" onto a jogging and biking path in lower Manhattan in New York City, police said.
The crime scene here in lower Manhattan spread several city blocks details are still emerging but. Here is what we know now officials are telling us that at least seven people have died after a truck plowed. Into the side walk off the west side highway that's a major highway that runs through Manhattan here after it struck those people on the sidewalk the vehicle then continued on striking another vehicle police say a man stepped out of that car. Police then shot at the man and wounding him and has since taken the suspect in custody. Again do not know any more details than that they are emerging rapidly NYPD and FBI are on the scene reporting. Who once again at least seven people have died and many more are injured.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

