Transcript for 3 dead in Maryland workplace shooting: Police

Once again we find ourselves you know dealing would they shooting incident this morning here are for canning. Are to our thoughts and prayers are certainly with the family members of those who lost their life here this morning. Families it is we know all too well. Are there be forever impacted by the events it that occurred. Around 8:58 this morning. Report of a shooting and it advanced granite solutions. In the 2100 block of Bremerton port Rhode that you all know just down the hill behind us. Deputies were on the scene within four minutes arriving and night at 2 AM. Where they discovered five people suffering from gunshot wounds. Currently we have lost three of those people three have passed away. It is the result of a handgun looks like the single weapon was used in this incidence. This is all very early preliminary information. Qualified. That we're trying to give you timely but the very best information that we have. We have identified the suspect in this case. As repeat would be rich they black male born 11579. And we do have a photo. Of the suspect and it is going to be hitting on out of our social media. Do be out on our social media here very shortly. There's an active churches UC. Joined by many. If not all the law enforcement certainly all from our for canny. Our federal partners are state partners state police transportation authority. The FBI. The Drug Enforcement Administration are all on scene assisting with this investigation. We know that the suspect left driving a 2000 black Chevy. Acadia with a Delaware tag of people all she Charles. Theorist 6427. Story. Early reports involved another vehicle the Dodge Charger that vehicle has been located and has been eliminated from the church. As far as we know the suspect is still in that back Acadia.

