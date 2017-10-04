2 dead in shooting at San Bernardino elementary school, police say

More
Two adults are dead after a school shooting at a San Bernardino, California, elementary school, according to police.
0:29 | 04/10/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2 dead in shooting at San Bernardino elementary school, police say
Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46710316,"title":"2 dead in shooting at San Bernardino elementary school, police say","duration":"0:29","description":"Two adults are dead after a school shooting at a San Bernardino, California, elementary school, according to police.","url":"/US/video/dead-shooting-san-bernardino-elementary-school-police-46710316","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.