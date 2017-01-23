1 Dead, 3 Shot After Attempted Robbery at San Antonio Mall

Police say two suspects are in custody.
0:30 | 01/23/17

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for 1 Dead, 3 Shot After Attempted Robbery at San Antonio Mall
To Texas now in two suspects and a deadly mall shooting they're both in custody this morning the suspect was arrested last night after initially fleeing the seen this video is new to us. It shows that second suspect that the police station. If we say another suspect was shot after allegedly killing a good samaritan who try to stop him in the first. Nice if incidents starting after a robbery at a jewelry store several others were injured during a shoot out that forced terrified shoppers to run for cover. The suspects are facing several charges including capital murder.

