Transcript for Deputies to carry AR-15s on school grounds, sheriff says

Our deputies who are qualifying train will be carrying rifles on school grounds from this point forward. The only place if the people are asking me when they're not carrying a rifle. Until we. Look and look for gun locks and going to bring gun lockers. The only place when they're not slinging rifle that they don't be allowed to be stored is locked in a police in their police vehicle. So it will be done safely only deputies who've trained and qualified will carry those rifles what we need to be able to defeat. Any threat that comes onto campus.

