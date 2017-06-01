Details Released in Connection to the Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting

Five people were killed and eight others were injured in a shooting at a baggage claim area at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida today, before a suspected gunman was taken into custody, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said
13:49 | 01/06/17

