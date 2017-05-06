Transcript for Disgruntled former employee kills 5 at Orlando workplace

At about 803 AM this morning we received. Man I won't want emergency calls communications. About an active in the situation here at the Vietnam and operated business. This so worldwide. Businesses bad primarily of it's assessment is fall RVs. At about 803 pointed. AM this morning. We would dispense you to this fall. Deputies arrived on scene just two minutes later that they acted through call services. Once they arrived here they found. Multiple individuals there have been shot. Three male victims in the world sees it that one female victim was the city's. A fifth person a male was transported to the Orlando regional medical center where he subsequently. As a result of these injuries. There were seven so Bob those individuals who would inside this business. Are being interviewed. Detectives from the north and experience laws. We have a fought a five year olds subject. Who is deceased inside as it was all all of if only on the meetings. Individual wolves along with a handgun. And a knife this morning. There's no indication that he used a knife on any of the victims book. Scott 5 innocent people this morning and then. It's open field so. The individual. Was done. Is a former employee of this business. He was fired sometime in April all of this year. So you that this wrong employee that came back to this business this morning. In terms of art history of this business. We have bears few records of any significance via. About three years ago in June of 2014. We do respond to this business in which the subject who. Is responsible for the death this morning lows this is. Subject. A workplace violence incident in which the lived in the bat and another employee you and business. There were no charges actually of that and turns of this up to this point about you'll subject when we look into his criminal history. What we have found is that he has made from a history of my honor inmate. Charges charges of possession of marijuana the U. And mr. Meehan a battery. At this time we have no indication that this subject is. A memo in its subversive type organization. We have no indication that this subject is I put this put in any type of Terrell organization. Was this is at this point is likely leave work please violence is that there. We will get more in tune the details of the investigation is an awful.

