Dog who has a stuffed Pluto at home meets the "real" one

Service dog who has a giant stuffed Pluto at home hit it off with the character Pluto at Walt Disney World
0:52 | 01/21/18

Transcript for Dog who has a stuffed Pluto at home meets the "real" one
Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

