Dogs show off their costumes in Halloween parade

Hundreds of costumed dogs showed off their outfits at Southern California's Haute Dog Howl'oween Parade. The annual event raises for a variety of animal welfare programs and groups.
0:52 | 10/30/17

Comments
Transcript for Dogs show off their costumes in Halloween parade

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

