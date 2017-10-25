Double rainbow appears over Cleveland

More
A double rainbow formed over Lake Erie after powerful storms pummeled Cleveland.
0:28 | 10/25/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Double rainbow appears over Cleveland
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50719315,"title":"Double rainbow appears over Cleveland","duration":"0:28","description":"A double rainbow formed over Lake Erie after powerful storms pummeled Cleveland.","url":"/US/video/double-rainbow-arches-cleveland-50719315","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.