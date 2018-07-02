Transcript for Dramatic video shows shoplifting suspect punch officer

According to a criminal complaint Glendale police were called to this cold here at bay shore town setter. Additional officers were called to the scene to assist with the arrest and that's and things turned violent. Footage from this dash cam on Tuesday it starts out peaceful. No problem then I'm. But things escalate quickly. Yeah a man resists arrest is to officers' attempt to put him in handcuffs police say 31 year old dale Griffin stole about seventy dollars worth of merchandise from Coles an officer pulls out a taser stun the shoplift or any false to the ground at one point his black sweater comes off as he tries to fight off police. Yeah. Police say Griffin punched an officer is he tried to grab his hands. Nice touch and the criminal complaints of the officer's nose began to believe we will. Have a good and in Glendale Eden shackled to the alliance then twelve news.

