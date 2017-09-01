Transcript for New Self-Driving Minivans To Hit the Road

In today's tech bytes more self driving cars are hitting the roads the girl and company called it way melt we'll start testing its new fleet of minivans later this month. The Chrysler Pacifica hybrids will be tested on roads in California and Arizona window makes sensors and reed army plans to team up with on our auto makers in the future. Tom Brady has teamed up in the meantime with. Under armour for new line of pajamas they're mainly at special particles reflect the bodies infrared waves that are emitted during sleep and that is supposed to help your body recover from exercise. In ten years ago today apple turn the mobile phone industry on its head. That was a day's CEO Steve Jobs announced the Apple iPhone he said it was a combination of a found a music player and an Internet connection jobs also said the iPhone was revolutionary. And boy was he right yeah although we were steps are lepers and not wanting to leave them. Bulldozers are quite.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.