Drone captures spillway in California overflowing

More
Drone footage captures the "Morning Glory" spillway at Lake Berryessa, California overflowing for the first time in over 10 years.
1:36 | 02/21/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Drone captures spillway in California overflowing
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45634390,"title":"Drone captures spillway in California overflowing","duration":"1:36","description":"Drone footage captures the \"Morning Glory\" spillway at Lake Berryessa, California overflowing for the first time in over 10 years.","url":"/US/video/drone-captures-spillway-california-overflowing-45634390","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.