Drone Footage Shows Sacramento Area Flooding

Drone footage shows Sacramento area flooding after floodgates were opened to alleviate overflow concerns along the Sacramento River.
1:13 | 01/10/17

Transcript for Drone Footage Shows Sacramento Area Flooding
